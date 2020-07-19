Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

