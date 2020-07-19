Zacks: Analysts Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.01 Million

Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to post sales of $501.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $559.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.71. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 406.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

