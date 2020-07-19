Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $16.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $70.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $71.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.25 million, with estimates ranging from $69.70 million to $72.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on WNEB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. Insiders purchased a total of 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

