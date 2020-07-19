Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post $78.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $109.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $397.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $417.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $476.88 million, with estimates ranging from $438.75 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

