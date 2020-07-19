theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) versus S&P Global (OTCMKTS:SPGI) Head-To-Head Analysis

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and S&P Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74% S&P Global 34.02% 758.90% 23.64%

theglobe.com has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&P Global has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of S&P Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares theglobe.com and S&P Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A S&P Global $6.70 billion 12.76 $2.12 billion $9.53 37.22

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for theglobe.com and S&P Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A S&P Global 0 3 11 1 2.87

S&P Global has a consensus price target of $320.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.58%. Given S&P Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&P Global is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Summary

S&P Global beats theglobe.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices). The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, corporations, governments, municipalities, commercial and investment banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and other debt issuers. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services to investment managers, investment banks, private equity firms, insurance companies, commercial banks, corporations, professional services firms, government agencies, and regulators. The Platts segment offers essential price data, analytics, and industry insights for the commodity and energy markets. It serves producers, traders, and intermediaries within the energy, petrochemicals, metals, and agriculture markets. The Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company also offers analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data visualization systems to Wall Street's premier global banks and investment institutions, as well as the National Security community. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

