$549.30 Million in Sales Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $549.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.30 million. Under Armour posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.