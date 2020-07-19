Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report sales of $804.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.53 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,397 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 1,637,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 2,495,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,509,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 532,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.