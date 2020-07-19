Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.30 Million

Analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to post sales of $572.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.40 million. Rev Group reported sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rev Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

