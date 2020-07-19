$19.23 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $19.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $31.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $101.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.39 million to $107.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.57 million, with estimates ranging from $98.09 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

