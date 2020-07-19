Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Signature Bank to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.