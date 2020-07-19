IBM (IBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBM to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

