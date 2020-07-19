Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNFP opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

