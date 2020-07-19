Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNFP opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Earnings History for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Signature Bank to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Signature Bank to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
USANA Health Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
USANA Health Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
IBM Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
IBM Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Pinnacle Financial Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Pinnacle Financial Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Summit Materials to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Summit Materials to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Neogen Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Neogen Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report