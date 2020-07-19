Summit Materials (SUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

