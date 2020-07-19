Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.