BidaskClub Upgrades Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $522.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Prothena by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 182,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prothena by 58.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

