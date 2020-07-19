Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Murphy USA has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $121.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

