PACCAR (PCAR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.