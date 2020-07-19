Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

