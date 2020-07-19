iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRBT opened at $84.40 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock worth $5,858,186 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

