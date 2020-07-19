iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRBT opened at $84.40 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock worth $5,858,186 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Earnings History for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Signature Bank to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Signature Bank to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
USANA Health Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
USANA Health Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
IBM Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
IBM Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Pinnacle Financial Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Pinnacle Financial Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Summit Materials to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Summit Materials to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Neogen Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Neogen Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report