MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.84. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $465,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,334 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 133,855 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 142,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

