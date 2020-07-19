KB Financial Group (KB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

