ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IMOS opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

