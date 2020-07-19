Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
HWC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.
