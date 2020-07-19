Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.