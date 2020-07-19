Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.77. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.