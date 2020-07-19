BidaskClub Upgrades Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) to “Hold”

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Enstar Group stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $213.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $365.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

