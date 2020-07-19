BidaskClub Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to “Sell”

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 349,110 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Upgrades Enstar Group to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades Enstar Group to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades ADMA Biologics to “Sell”
BidaskClub Upgrades ADMA Biologics to “Sell”
Blucora Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Blucora Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Clean Energy Fuels Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Clean Energy Fuels Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. Issued By Cormark
Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report