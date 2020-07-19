BidaskClub Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to “Sell”

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 349,110 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.