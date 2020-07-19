Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $559.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $17,298,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blucora by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 108,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

