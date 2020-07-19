Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

NYSE GS opened at $211.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.