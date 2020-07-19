FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Lifted by Analyst

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yeti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

YETI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Yeti by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

