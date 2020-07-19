B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSW. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.52 on Friday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of -0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 119,825 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $19,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

