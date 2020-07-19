Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Carnival Corp Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Carnival in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.74). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

