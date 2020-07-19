Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut by Analyst

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million.

EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $994.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

