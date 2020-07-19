Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Share Price

Headlines about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Novus Energy has a 12-month low of C$75.73 and a 12-month high of C$94.19.

About Novus Energy

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

