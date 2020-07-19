UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $16.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

UNH stock opened at $306.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.92. The stock has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 215.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

