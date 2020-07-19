Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $14.89. Atreca shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 49,705 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,472 shares of company stock worth $1,922,123. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Wedbush began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

