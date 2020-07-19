Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STNG stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 199.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

