Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.38 on Friday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Gold by 2,169.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in New Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,675,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.