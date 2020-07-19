Norbord Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.36 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Norbord from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.26. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$44.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.92%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

