Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of UNTY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 256,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dallas II bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,295 shares of company stock worth $741,063. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

