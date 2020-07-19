Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Columbia Banking System (OTCMKTS:COLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

92.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Columbia Banking System 25.96% 7.53% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brunswick Bancorp and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 3.27 $194.45 million $2.68 10.68

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

