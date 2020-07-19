American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

