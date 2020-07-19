Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.45

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 173831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 million and a P/E ratio of 112.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

