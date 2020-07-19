Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 14500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Micheal Neweduk purchased 60,000 shares of Acceleware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,384,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,213.60.

About Acceleware (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

