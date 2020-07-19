Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 2300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

