Comparing ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Amerisafe (NYSE:AMSF)

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amerisafe and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 23.73% 19.78% 5.73% ProAssurance -5.67% -3.21% -1.03%

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Amerisafe pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ProAssurance pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Amerisafe is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amerisafe and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 0 3 0 3.00 ProAssurance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Amerisafe currently has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.27%. ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.65%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Amerisafe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerisafe and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $370.37 million 3.26 $92.69 million $4.60 13.59 ProAssurance $999.83 million 0.84 $1.00 million ($0.81) -19.28

Amerisafe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerisafe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amerisafe beats ProAssurance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

