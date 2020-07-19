Critical Analysis: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & Korea Electric Power (NASDAQ:KEP)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Korea Electric Power and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 2 1 1 0 1.75 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.22 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -5.53 Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 6.97 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power.

Volatility & Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -2.57% -2.21% -0.78% Ocean Power Technologies -615.46% -94.45% -70.53%

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.