Financial Review: VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -78.18% -79.45% -20.51% VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR $17.81 billion 1.80 $1.77 billion $1.58 17.16

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

