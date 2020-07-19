$356.87 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce sales of $356.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $343.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,968,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,505,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 170.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,577,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,537,000 after buying an additional 1,625,884 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $22,230,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

