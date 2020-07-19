Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.00 Million

Brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $181.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.00 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $169.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $719.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.60 million to $733.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $825.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,341.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $664.62 million, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

