Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. Broadwind Energy reported sales of $41.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $192.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.19 million, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind Energy.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Broadwind Energy stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.71. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadwind Energy stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Broadwind Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

